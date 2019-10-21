Pakistan announce squad for Australia: Rizwan in for Sarfraz, pacer Irfan makes comeback

Misbah-ul-Haq, Chief Selector and Head Coach of Pakistan cricket team, on Monday announced the squad for the upcoming tour of the team to Australia.

Uncapped prolific opener Abid Ali and experienced left-arm spinner Kashif Bhatti were named in the squad, while middle-order batsman Iftikhar Ahmed and fast-bowler Imran Khan Senior were recalled for World Test Championship matches.

Musa Khan was also included in the T20I side along with uncapped middle-order batsman Khushdil Shah and wrist spinner Usman Qadir, and lanky fast bowler Mohammad Irfan made a comeback as well.

Hasan Ali was ruled out of the tour due to back injury while Shaheen Shah Afridi named only for Tests after injury comeback

“Our aim is to move up the Test rankings and begin the Test Championship strong. There is a need to play a different brand of cricket, the balance of the squads is reflective of us having options to play aggressive, attacking cricket” said Misbah while announcing the squad.

T20 squad: Babar Azam (captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Muhhamad Amir, Muhammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Rizwan, Musa Khan, Shadab Khan, Usman Qadir, and Wahab Riaz.

Test squad: Azhar Ali (captain), Abid Ali, Asad Shafique, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Khan Sr, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kashif Bhatti, Muhammad Abbas, Muhammad Rizwan, Musa Khan, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, and Yasir Shah.