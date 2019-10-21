close
Mon Oct 21, 2019
October 21, 2019

Rakul Preet's stunning pictures from her latest photoshoot

Mon, Oct 21, 2019
Rakul Preet's stunning pictures from her latest photoshoot

Popular Telugu and Tamil star Rakul Preet has been breaking the internet recently with her latest photos and outings, ever since she was seen interacting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his recently launched Gandhi initiative.

The 29-year-old actor has piqued the interest of her fans who want a sneak peek inside her stunning pictures.

Also read: Rakul Preet's 'best selfie' with 'charismatic' Modi

Here are Rakul Preet's latest pictures from her Instagram that are sure to wow you. 







