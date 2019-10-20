Rakul Singh’s ‘best selfie’ with ‘charismatic’ Modi

NEW DELHI: The Indian film stars are gushing over Narendra Modi meeting after attending an event the Indian prime minister hosted on Saturday.

The gathering was attended by several big names of the Indian film and entertainment industry including Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Hirani, Kangana Ranaut, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Singh, Anand L Rai, SP Balasubrahmanyam, Sonam Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Sonu Nigam, Ekta Kapoor, and members of the Tarak Mehta group, ETV group.

Some of the actors later took to social media to praise Modi.

Rakul Singh, famous model and actress who predominantly works in the Telugu and Tamil film industries, was ‘impressed’ by Modi’s ‘ideas and efforts’ and termed him as a ‘charismatic man’.

While sharing a selfie with Indian PM on her Instagram, Singh said: “This has to be the best selfie I have ever taken!”

“Such a charismatic man and so impressed by his ideas and efforts!” she went on paying glowing tribute to the Indian leader who is facing international pressure over human rights abuses in Indian occupied Kashmir.











