Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon recreate 'Friends' episode

Hollywood stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are the talk of town of late owing to their forthcoming TV series The Morning Show.

The two stars are grabbing headlines once again after they rekindled some of the memories they made on the sets of Friends playing Rachel and Jill Green.

In a video circulating widely, the two can be seen reenacting an episode from the hit classic sitcom from the 90’s.

The Legally Blonde star posted the video on her Instagram saying: “One of the best parts of working with Jen is reliving my favourite lines from #FRIENDS! #theGreenSisters."

The two during the reenacting session can be seen reading from a piece of paper with Aniston saying: “This is where you say the line you love so much."



Witherspoon replies: “Well, we could say the lines, do you remember your line?"



“Uh, uh, uh-uh. But you, you, umm," adds Aniston.

Aniston while covering their faces with the paper says: "I say, "You can't have Ross!"

"Can't have, can't have! The only thing I can't have is dairy!" retorts Witherspoon much to the amusement of all fans.

Aniston is already all the rage these days ever since she made her Instagram debut earlier this week, securing the record of racking up the fastest one million followers.