Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan hail Narendra Modi on Gandhi initiative

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi received applause form none other than the King Khans for launching initiative to popularise Mahatma Gandhi's ideals.

Bollywood actors Shahrukh Khan and Aamir Khan attended a gathering of Indian film and entertainment industry hosted by Modi as the Indian PM attempted to rope in film stars in bid to improve his world image as a peacemaker amid global outcry over human rights abuses in Indian occupied Kashmir.

The event was also attended by Rajkumar Hirani, Kangana Ranaut, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anand L Rai, SP Balasubrahmanyam, Sonam Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Sonu Nigam, Ekta Kapoor, and members of the Tarak Mehta group, ETV group.





Modi is now using Gandhi’s name to hide his government’s dirty face and has started a number of programmed to highlight Indian leader’s non-violent movement on his 150th birth anniversary.

"Gandhi is synonymous with simplicity. His thoughts reverberate far and wide," Modi was reported as saying.





In response, Aamir Khan praised him for the initiative and assured that the industry will do "even more".



"First and foremost, I want to appreciate PM for thinking about this effort [further popularising the ideals of Bapu]. As creative people, there is much we can do. And, I assure the PM that we will do even more," Aamir Khan said.

Actor Shahrukh Khan said, "I would like to thank PM Narendra Modi for bringing us all together, that too for a cause such as this [Mahatma Gandhi]. I feel we need to re-introduce Gandhi ji to India and the world."







