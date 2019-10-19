Arjun Kapoor over the moon after being elected Chelsea FC’s ambassador

Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor was on cloud nine after getting selected as the ambassador for Chelsea FC in India.

The 34-year-old Half Girlfriend star turned to Instagram to share the excitement news with his fans and followers along with a photo striking a pose with Frank Lampard, the manager of Chelsea football club.

He captioned the post: “Official Brand Ambassador of Chelsea FC Don’t ever stop believing because dreams do come true !!! It's a surreal feeling... I cannot express how happy, proud & excited I am !!! Thank you @chelseafc & @franklampard #Blessed #CFC #ChelseaFC #KTBFFH.”

Lamparad was cited by IANS as saying: "We are delighted to welcome Arjun Kapoor into the Chelsea FC family. He is a versatile actor with a fantastic personality and a deep love for the club. Arjun's charisma and passion will be brought onto screens as he hosts our brand-new digital fan-show 'Out of the Blue with Arjun Kapoor'."



"I have passionately rooted for the club, celebrated the victories and felt the heartbreaks from the losses. Chelsea FC is in a rebuilding phase and as a fan, I'm privileged that I'm getting to spread the word in India through my knowledge of the club and the game. I feel like a child inside and can't stop smiling," Arjun said about the feat.

The Ishaqzaade star as an ambassador will interact with fans and the current squad of the club on the digital talk show.

The announcement was made at Chelsea FC’s training ground in Cobham, UK.