Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are melting hearts with their online PDA

After making their relationship Insta-official, B-Town's new lovebirds Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are painting the town red, as the star couple surely knows how to turn heads.

The Instagram active couple was rejoicing their Sunday mood earlier today with photos of themselves on the photo-sharing app and while that may seem like a no big deal, what makes them special is that the photos have been clicked by Arjun and Malaika for each other.

It begins when Malaika took to her Instagram handle and posted a monochrome picture of her cuddling up against her pet dog. Well, what makes it special is that the photo has been clicked by beau Arjun. And in no time Kapoor commented on the picture saying, “The photographer got skills, gurl."

On the other hand, the 34-year-old ‘India’s Most Wanted’ star too Instagrammed a close-up shot of his with a big smile on his face. “When she caught me smiling,” he captioned the post. Mailaka soon left a similar comment in the photo. “Very talented photographer I must say,” she wrote.



Recently, the two of them were spotted in Australia together for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne when Arjun made Malaika blush in front of a theatre full of spectators as he playfully asked the show host Karan Tacker to not flirt with his girlfriend.



On the work front, Arjun Kapoor has two films ‘Panipat’ and ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ in the line-up.