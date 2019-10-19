close
Sat Oct 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 19, 2019

AIOU releases exams schedule of M.Phil Mass Communication

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Oct 19, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced the schedule of final examination of M.Phil Mass Communication Semester Spring 2019.

According to the schedule, the final exams of M.Phil Mass Communication Semester Spring 2019 will start from October 22.

The fresh and reappearing students for Course Codes 5761, 5762, 6630, 6632, 5763, 5764, 6634 and 6635 will appear in the examination.

The students are advised to download their roll no slips online from AIOU website.

Latest News

More From Pakistan