AIOU releases exams schedule of M.Phil Mass Communication

ISLAMABAD: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced the schedule of final examination of M.Phil Mass Communication Semester Spring 2019.



According to the schedule, the final exams of M.Phil Mass Communication Semester Spring 2019 will start from October 22.

The fresh and reappearing students for Course Codes 5761, 5762, 6630, 6632, 5763, 5764, 6634 and 6635 will appear in the examination.

The students are advised to download their roll no slips online from AIOU website.