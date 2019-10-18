Kate Middleton summarises Pakistan tour as 'fantastic'

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, recently completed their five-day, maiden visit to Pakistan.

The royal couple returned to the United Kingdom today, following which their interview to international publication, CNN, was aired.

When asked to reflect on the eventful tour to Pakistan, the Duchess of Cambridge summarised the maiden tour to the country.

“It has been fantastic, We have seen a lot of Pakistan… It was amazing seeing some of the geography yesterday, but then to see some of the community activities today has been really special," she told the interviewer standing beside Prince William, her husband.

The royal couple spent a busy Thursday in Lahore, during which they played cricket, visited SOS Village, a children’s orphanage, visited Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and toured the iconic Badshahi Mosque, one of the world's largest mosques.

Particularly, the duchess said that the couple really wanted to see an SOS village.



"There's so many vulnerable women here but they've really used their positivity and the support that the Village here provides them ... to support and protect the next generation of children in their care and give them the best possible start to their future lives,” said the Duchess about her visit to the SOS village.

Before their return to the UK, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on their way to Islamabad from Lahore met with some unexpected turbulence, as a severe thunderstorm descended on Pakistan’s capital city. The strong winds forced the RAF Voyager to attempt a landing in Islamabad twice, before returning back to Lahore.

