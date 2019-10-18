close
Fri Oct 18, 2019
World

AFP
October 18, 2019

Most overrated general Mattis takes swipe at Trump

World

AFP
Fri, Oct 18, 2019
 Former US defense secretary James Mattis-File photo

NEW YORK: Former US defense secretary James Mattis said he was honored to be the "world's most overrated general" in a swipe at his former boss Donald Trump who insulted him earlier this week.

At a gala charity dinner in New York Thursday evening, Mattis told diners he had now "achieved greatness"."I'm not just an overrated general. I am the greatest, the world''s most overrated.

I'm honored to be considered that by Donald Trump because he also called Meryl Streep an overrated actress.

So I guess I'm the Meryl Streep of generals, and frankly that sounds pretty good to me, he said to laughter and applause at the annual Alfred E Smith Memorial Foundation dinner.

Trump called Mattis "the world's most overrated general" during an acrimonious White House meeting Wednesday with top Democrats over Syria policy.

The retired Marine general said he wasn''t bothered by Trump''s comments.

