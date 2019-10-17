Ahmed Shahzad explains why he deactivated his social media accounts in 2018

Cricketer Ahmed Shehzad has revealed that the reason of his lengthy absence from social media last year was due to the heavy flak he was getting from his followers.

Shehzad, who is currently the leading run scorer at the National T20 Cup, was an avid user of sites such as Twitter until he took a break last year.

In an interview published on tea brand Tapal’s YouTube channel, he was asked of his surprising sabbatical, to which he replied: “I was criticised more than appreciated.”

“People start commenting negative things about you and as an ambassador of Pakistan I think it isn’t good for us.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Shehzad has since become active on the sites again, and boasts 2.2m followers on Twitter alone.

Fakhar Zaman, who was also present alongside Shehzad, was asked whether he had any doubts about being selected for the new season after a lackluster World Cup campaign.

“Yes, after such a bad event anyone would have had doubts. I was sure about being selected for the T20 squad but was also 90 per cent certain that I would not make the ODI squad,” he said.

Zaman then made a revelation that he was as lost on social media as on the cricket field this past year.

“I made a Twitter account last year but forgot its password,” the left-handed batsman said. “It was then recovered by a friend. When I forgot it the second time I gave up hope.”

“I haven’t used social media for a year now,” he added.