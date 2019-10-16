Kriti Sanon talks about gender pay disparity rampant in Bollywood

Bollywood star Kriti Sanon is known to have been vocal about issues pertaining to women empowerment, and the actor is once again unveiling details about the gender pay disparity that exists in the industry.

In a recent interview with Times of India the actor, opened up about the #MeToo movement and male actors being paid more than female actors in Bollywood.

When asked whether the #MeToo movement has changed things in the industry, the Lukka Chuppi star said that she had always been vocal about it.

“It’s unfortunate that there’s no legal way to resolve this conclusively but at least it has instilled fear in every industry and that’s important,” she said.

“I am fortunate that I haven’t been through any of this, but have noticed that meetings, which would earlier happen at home, are now scheduled outside to avoid coming across as shady,” she added

Further, when asked about the pay parity in the industry, Kriti said that there’s still a huge gap as far as pay is concerned and the only way to reduce that is for women to present a united front in their demand for a certain payment.

She concluded saying that she is glad films revolving around a female protagonist are making the numbers and slowly, producers will have the confidence to let a woman carry a film on her shoulders.



Kriti Sanon was last seen in Arjun Patiala with Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma, is ready for the release of her next, Housefull 4 which also stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde in lead roles.

