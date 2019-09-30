close
Mon Sep 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Other

Web Desk
September 30, 2019

Kriti Sanon opens up about Bollywood changing for women

Other

Web Desk
Mon, Sep 30, 2019

Bollywood is witnessing the surge of a new star gradually and it is none other than Kriti Sanon, who in a short span has risen to the top of her game.

The 29-year-old ‘Luka Chuppi’ actor, despite having done a variety of films since her debut not too long ago in 2014, is still hoping for the future to be more diverse and out of her comfort zone.

The actor was asked by IANS about whether she thinks she has experimented enough, to which she said: “Bold and experimental is subjective. I believe there is a lot more to do. It's a learning process and I am glad I am getting there.”

"Well, being experimental is subjective. Experimenting is all about doing something out of your comfort zone, no matter how basic it might be for someone else," she added.

Moreover, regarding the industry modifying for women, Kriti stated: “Things have changed because the audience has been accepting of stories around female protagonists that are today drawing in figures on par with top male star.”

Latest News

More From Other