Kriti Sanon opens up about Bollywood changing for women

Bollywood is witnessing the surge of a new star gradually and it is none other than Kriti Sanon, who in a short span has risen to the top of her game.

The 29-year-old ‘Luka Chuppi’ actor, despite having done a variety of films since her debut not too long ago in 2014, is still hoping for the future to be more diverse and out of her comfort zone.

The actor was asked by IANS about whether she thinks she has experimented enough, to which she said: “Bold and experimental is subjective. I believe there is a lot more to do. It's a learning process and I am glad I am getting there.”

"Well, being experimental is subjective. Experimenting is all about doing something out of your comfort zone, no matter how basic it might be for someone else," she added.

Moreover, regarding the industry modifying for women, Kriti stated: “Things have changed because the audience has been accepting of stories around female protagonists that are today drawing in figures on par with top male star.”