close
Wed Oct 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
October 16, 2019

Barca captain Messi wins third consecutive golden shoe as top goal scorer

Sports

AFP
Wed, Oct 16, 2019
Barcelona's Lionel Messi with his six Golden Shoe awards. Picture: @FCBarcelona/Twitter

Barcelona captain Leo Messi received his sixth Golden Shoe as the top scorer in the European leagues on Wednesday.

Messi won the trophy for a third straight year after scoring 36 goals, three more than his closest challenger, Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi´s sons Thiago and Mateo, presented their father with the trophy supervised by his wife, Antonella Rocuzzo and watched by team-mates, including Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba.

Peter Moore says Premier League title would serve as ´barometer of success´ for Liverpool

City have been the domestic benchmark for their rivals, with four Premier League titles, four League Cups and two FA Cups since 2011.

Messi dedicated the award "to my family, to my colleagues who are here. There are Luis and Jordi, who are two of the men to blame for this award."

"Without my team, I could not even have won the award once."

Messi now has two more Golden Shoes than his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. Luis Suarez is one of nine players on two. The award was created in 1967 when it was won by Eusebio.

Latest News

More From Sports