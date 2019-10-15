close
Tue Oct 15, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 15, 2019

Physical remand of Khursheed Shah extended till Oct 21

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Oct 15, 2019
File photo

SUKKUR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur on Tuesday produced Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah before an accountability court after completion of his physical remand.

The court extended his physical remand till October 21 in a case related to posession of assets beyond means.

The anti-corruption watchdog on July 31 approved the inquiry against him.

On October 1,Shah was remanded in NAB custody for 13 days.

Strict security arrangments were made  ahead of Shah's appearance before the court.

