Khursheed Shah handed over to NAB on 10-day physical remand

SUKKUR: Pakistan People's Party leader Khursheed Shah was remanded in the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for 10 days by an accountability court on Saturday in a case related to assets beyond known sources of income.

Shah was presented before the court in Sukkur days he was arrested in Islamabad.

The accountability watchdog had requested for a 15-day remand of the PPP leader.

Shah’s lawyer told the court arrest of his client was political revenge.

“NAB had been investigating Shah under the same accusations in 2014 as well,” he told the court, adding the court had quashed the inquiry against Shah back then even.

The court then inquired about Shah’s arrest papers and said it cannot grant 15-day remand without any papers being submitted.

The court then granted 10-day remand to NAB and ordered Shah to be presented before the court on October 1.

Shah was also granted medical facilities, food from home and meeting his family.

Khursheed Shah’s condition deteriorates in NAB custody

The PPP leader is accused of allotting to himself an amnesty plot illegally from a cooperative society in Sukkur.

The investigation has been ongoing since August 7 and it was alleged that the PPP leader built bungalows, petrol pumps, and hotels in the name of others (benamidaar).