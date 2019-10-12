Alia Bhatt gives a glimpse of her strong bond with mother Soni Razdan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bollywood’s favourite glam girl Alia Bhatt is known to share a strong and unbreakable bond with her family, especially her mother Soni Razdan.
The 26-year-old Highway actor’s latest post is proof of just that as she gave fans a glimpse at the mother-daughter relationship with an endearing note.
Also read: Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan wants to move to Pakistan
The picture shows an old note written by Razdan to her daughter which read: “Darling Alia, this is for you to keep by your bedside to read every now and then and get reminded of how much I love you...Love mama.”
The actor captioned the photo: “One of those days where I miss my mother terribly and find this by my bedside! #mothersjustknow.”
Meanwhile, Alia is presently busy working with her father Mahesh Bhatt on his upcoming film Sadak 2 which will be followed by Karan Johar’s Takht.
