Sat Oct 12, 2019
Web Desk
October 12, 2019

Alia Bhatt gives a glimpse of her strong bond with mother Soni Razdan

Other

Web Desk
Sat, Oct 12, 2019
Alia Bhatt gives a glimpse of her strong bond with mother Soni Razdan. Photo: File

Bollywood’s favourite glam girl Alia Bhatt is known to share a strong and unbreakable bond with her family, especially her mother Soni Razdan.

The 26-year-old Highway actor’s latest post is proof of just that as she gave fans a glimpse at the mother-daughter relationship with an endearing note.

Also read:  Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan wants to move to Pakistan

The picture shows an old note written by Razdan to her daughter which read: “Darling Alia, this is for you to keep by your bedside to read every now and then and get reminded of how much I love you...Love mama.”

The actor captioned the photo: “One of those days where I miss my mother terribly and find this by my bedside! #mothersjustknow.”

Meanwhile, Alia is presently busy working with her father Mahesh Bhatt on his upcoming film Sadak 2 which will be followed by Karan Johar’s Takht

