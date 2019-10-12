CSS exams 2020: FPSC invites applications from candidates

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) of Pakistan is inviting applications for the Competitive Examination CSS (Central Superior Services) 2020.

Candidates can apply online on or before October 31, 2019 and send a hardcopy of the online application along with documents so that they reach the FPSC headquarters on or before November 11, 2019.

FPSC will hold the CSS exams 2020 with effect from Wednesday, February 12, 2020 for recruitment on posts in BS-17 grade.

Examinations will be held in the following cities:

Karachi

Lahore

Quetta

Peshawar

Rawalpindi

Islamabad

Sargodha

Abbottabad

Bahawalpur

D.G Khan, D.I Khan

Faisalabad

Gilgit

Gujranwal

Hyderabad

Larkana

Multan

Muzaffarabad

Sukkur

Eligibility

Both male and female candidates, including special persons, having at least a 2nd division Bachelor’s degree and between the ages of 21 and 30 years are eligible to apply.