Mickey Arthur still offers Pakistan players advice, feedback

Former Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur may have parted ways with the team but he is still in contact with some of his former players and would often reach out to give advice and feedback, according to Daily Jang .

Despite Arthur’s rancorous exit, the former coach still looks out for his former players and would often contact them via messages to laud them if they deliver a particularly remarkable performance, and would even throw in a few tips along the way.

The South Africa-born coach was sent packing by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) following the team;s disappointing World Cup campaign, and was later replaced by Misbah-ul-Haq.



Arthur’s departure was laden with bitterness and the former Pakistan coach was reportedly moved to tears when the PCB refused to renew his contract.

A hurtful Arthur went as far as to claim that he was betrayed by some within the PCB setup.

Under Arthur Pakistan soared to the top of ICC T20I rankings. Under Misbah, however, Pakistan were dealt a humiliating 3-0 loss in a T20I series by Sri Lanka.