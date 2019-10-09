Pestered with Tabish Khan questions, Sindh coach Azam Khan loses temper

The head coach of Pakistan’s domestic cricket team Sindh, Azam Khan, lost his cool during a press conference in Karachi after being hammered with questions on the non inclusion of Tabish Khan by journalists in the provincial squad for the upcoming National T20 Tournament.

The press conference was scheduled to announce the squad of team Sindh for the National T20 turned unexpectedly heated when journalists questioned Azam on omission of fast bowler Tabish Khan.

“It seems that this press conference is being held for just one cricketer,” Azam commented angrily after repeatedly being asked about the same player.

The former cricketer said that 35-year old Tabish is not a T20 player and is not considered for any shorter format cricket anywhere that’s why he is not picked.

“He has performed in four-day cricket, how can you ask to pick him for a four-over cricket on basis of his performance in four-day cricket,” Azam commented adding that team already has fast bowlers like Mir Hamza, Hasnain and Sohail Khan and in their presence there was no place for Tabish Khan in the shortest format’s squad.

“You can question me if he is not picked for red-ball cricket,” he expressed.

He said that team was picked after consultation with coaching staff of second XI from the 35 players provided to him by the independent panel of Pakistan Cricket Board.

He also expressed his confidence on fitness of all-rounder Anwar Ali saying that doctors have given him all clear before being picked.

“Although he didn’t play Quaid e Azam Trophy matches after coming back from surgery, but he has played club cricket and other tournaments to gain match practice. He is being picked as an all-rounder in the team,” Khan said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan team’s captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has been named as captain for the Sindh’s team while Asad Shafiq will be his deputy in the National T20 tournament.

Other players include Khurrum Manzoor, Umair bin Yousuf, Fawad Alam, Anwar Ali, Saad Ali, Sohail Khan, Saud Shakil, Kashif Bhatti, Waleed Ahmed, Abid Ali, Ahsan Ali, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Hasnain and Mirza Ahsan.

The National T20 tournament is scheduled to be played from October 13. The matches of first XI and second XI will be played simultaneously in Faisalabad and Karachi, respectively.