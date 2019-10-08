Sohail Khan fined half of match fee, Abid Ali sent off with warning

LAHORE: Sindh’s Sohail Khan has been fined 50% of his match fee for a level 2 offence relating to personal abuse of a player, player support personnel, umpire or match referee during a match in his team’s round four four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Southern Punjab at UBL Sports Complex, Karachi.

The incident happened on Monday when the 35-year-old used abusive language after getting dismissed.

In another incident, Sindh’s opener Abid Ali was warned for a level 1 offence relation to showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during a match. He had protested at being given lbw in the second innings.

Sohail and Abid were charged by on-field umpires Khalid Mahmood and Tahir Rasheed for violation of clause 2.8 and 2.13, respectively, of the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Player support Personnel after the end of the third day of the match, which Sindh lost by an innings and 129 runs.

Both pleaded guilty and accepted the sanctions imposed by match referee Iftikhar Ahmed.