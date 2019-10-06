Thousands join JKLF march towards LoC

MUZAFFARABAD: Thousands of Kashmiris have joined the march towards Line of Control (LoC) on the call of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF).

Participants of ‘Freedom March’ have reached Garhi Dupatta, a small town in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The protest rally has been organised by the JKLF, a group led by Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik who has been arrested by the Indian forces.

Chanting anti-India slogans, the marchers plan to cross the LoC, a move strongly opposed by PM Imran Khan.

On Saturday, the prime minister once again warned the people against crossing the LoC for the sake of support to the struggle of their fellow brethren in the IoK.

A draconian and crippling lockdown is imposed in the region since August 5 when India annexed part of Kashmir occupied by it illegally and divided it into two regions administered by the Union government of New Delhi against the wishes of the people of the area.

The clampdown has entered its third month with reports of mass detentions and human rights abuses while no communication is available for the nine million innocent Kashmiris.

In his tweet, the premier reminded that he understands the anguish of the people of the AJK seeing their fellow Kashmiris in occupied Kahsmir under an inhumane curfew for over two months. Advising the people not to play into the hands of Indian narrative, he said any attempt to cross the LoC to provide humanitarian aid or support “will give India an excuse to increase violent oppression of Kashmiris in IOJK & attack across LoC”.