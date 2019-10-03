Justin Timberlake gets pranked at Paris Fashion Week

Here is a lesson from the Paris Fashion Week: don’t ever prank Justin Timberlake.

This week, when the Hollywood actor ran into the notorious celebrity prankster, Vitalii Sediuk, who is known to harass A-listers, Timberlake and his wife had the last laugh.

During a showing of the fashion brand Louis Vuitton, Sediuk grabbed Timberlak’s leg as her tried to walk down the red carpet. The prankster refused to let go until the security arrived and separated the two.

The couple was a little shaken, according to E! News, but walked off unperturbed. Later, the actor posted a picture of him with his wife, from the event, with the text: “Last night at @louisvuitton. Human anklet not included. Congrats on the collection @nicolasghesquiere!”





Timberlake really know how to handle a bad situation, and come out looking good.