Wed Sep 25, 2019
September 26, 2019

Three cops hurt in Quetta blast

Thu, Sep 26, 2019

At least three policemen were injured in a blast in Eastern Bypass area of Quetta on Wednesday night.

According to security officials, unknown miscreants attempted to target a police patrolling vehicle near Eastern Bypass in the provincial capital of Balochistan that left three security men wounded.

A heavy contingent of law enforcement agencies cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to apprehend the culprits.

Moreover, law enforces called bomb disposal squad to ascertain the nature of the explosion.

Rescue workers also reached the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital for medical treatment.

