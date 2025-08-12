Punjab govt issued notice on Imran's bail pleas in May 9 cases

PTI founder Imran Khan appearing at the Lahore High Court on March 17, 2023. — AFP

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi-led bench on Tuesday issued notice to the Punjab government on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan's bail petitions against Lahore High Court (LHC) verdict in May 9 violence cases.

The development came as a three-member SC bench resumed hearing on a set of pleas filed by the PTI founder against rejection of bail applications by the LHC in May 9 cases.

During the proceedings, CJP Afridi noted that certain findings had been attached to the bail petitions. He said that, for now, the court would neither comment on whether those findings were correct nor examine the legal aspects of the matter at this stage.

The top judge was of the view that the court was only issuing notices in today's hearing as discussing the legal findings at this stage could affect either party in the case.

The CJP asked whether final observations can be given in the bail plea.

"The lawyers of both sides should assist on legal questions and the lawyers should prepare on legal issues by the next hearing," said the chief justice.

The hearing of the case has been adjourned until August 19.

The former prime minister had filed petitions in the apex court under Article 185(3) of the Constitution for granting leave to appeal against the Order dated June 24, 2025 passed by the LHC, in Criminal Miscellaneous application dismissing his post arrest bail in May 9 incidents

Imran presently incarcerated in Adiala jail had prayed the apex court to grant him post arrest bail in FIR No. 103/2023 dated 12.05.2023 registered under Sections 324, 395, 436, 427, 290, 291, 148, 149, 337L(ii), 34, 109, 120-B, 121, 121A, 131, 146, 153, 153-A, 153-B and 505 of PPC, 1860, read with Section 7 of ATA, 1997, at Police Station Sarwar Road, Lahore.

On June 24, 2025, the learned Lahore High Court through its impugned order had dismissed the post-arrest bail petition of Imran Niazi with the observation that the offences alleged against the petitioner fall within the prohibitory clause of section 497 Cr.P.C while learned counsel for the petitioner remained unable to hint at availability of circumstances sufficient to make this case one of further inquiry into petitioner’s guilt.

The court had held that the case of present petitioner is distinguishable from that of all co-accused.