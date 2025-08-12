A person stands on the shore near Chenab River near the Line of Control (LOC) on May 2, 2025. — AFP

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Punjab on Tuesday warned of possible flooding in rivers due to rains in upper parts of the country along with possible water release by India in the coming days.

"There is a fear of India releasing water into the Sutlej River in two days. There has been an unusual increase in water levels of Indian dams," said a PDMA spokesperson.

The Bhakra, Pong and Thein dams in India have reached 61%, 76% and 64% of their total capacity, respectively, he added.

With a warning issued for medium to high level flood in the Chenab River, the PDMA director general (DG) has said that the situation of rivers and dams was being monitored round the clock.

The official further warned that there is a chance of further increase in water flow in the Sutlej River.

The development came a day after the authority issued a flood advisory as the province braces for a seventh spell of monsoon rains from August 13.

A new monsoon spell is likely to cause rising water levels in major rivers, including the Sutlej, Ravi, Chenab and Jhelum, as well as their adjoining streams and tributaries.

Commissioners, deputy commissioners, and all relevant departments have been instructed to remain on high alert, the advisory read.

The recent monsoon spell wreaked havoc across Pakistan with scenes of urban flooding, flash floods and landslides resulting in over 300 deaths, while several others are still missing, along with damage to infrastructure.

Gilgit Baltistan, which hosts several tourist hotspots, was also battered by flash floods and landslides, with Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan, last month, saying that at least 10 people were killed and four others were injured in the region in floods triggered by intense monsoon rains.