Meghan Markle, Prince Harry visit South Africa’s oldest mosque

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the oldest mosque in South Africa during their tour that has garnered attention from all across the globe.



The royals who are in the country to voice support for various causes were seen participating in workshops and celebrating Heritage Day on the second day of the trip.

Speaking about the mental health programme that they have decided to empower, Meghan and Harry wrote on their official Instagram:

"Hundreds of young people from Cape Town’s townships meet every week at Monwabisi beach to surf, but also share stories with mentors and talk through the daily challenges they face.Their Royal Highnesses were able to hear how the sessions are building trust, confidence, and belonging, and they also got to join in as children took part in ‘power hand’, which teaches them how to keep calm down reflect on strengths."

The Duke and Duchess also met with charities and joined the Commonwealth Litter Programme which creates awareness on plastic waste in the ocean.







