Pak Army warns Indian military against irresponsible statements

Rawalpindi: The Pakistan Army on Tuesday once again warned India against any misadventure which it said would elicit a tit-for-tat response from Pakistan regardless of cost.

"Irresponsible statements by Indian military commanders particularly about AJ&K are expression of their frustration due to their failure to handle situation in IOJ&K ," Major General Asif Ghafoor, the Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Twitter.

He said such statements are attempts to divert world’s attention from Indian state terrorism and siege of IOJ&K.

"Accusations of infiltration/presence of alleged terrorists camps are pretext for a false flag operation/misadventure which if tried shall have serious consequences for regional peace.Pak Armed Forces are fully prepared to respond to any aggression/misadventure regardless of cost," he said in another tweet," he said.



