Tue Sep 24, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 24, 2019

Pak Army warns Indian military against irresponsible statements

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Sep 24, 2019
ISPR DG Major General Asif Ghafoor-File photo

Rawalpindi: The Pakistan Army on Tuesday once again warned India against any misadventure which it said would elicit a tit-for-tat response from Pakistan regardless of cost.

"Irresponsible statements by Indian military commanders particularly about AJ&K are expression of their frustration due to their failure to handle situation in IOJ&K ,"  Major General Asif Ghafoor, the Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Twitter.

He said such statements are attempts to divert world’s attention from Indian state terrorism and siege of IOJ&K.

"Accusations of infiltration/presence of alleged terrorists camps are pretext for a false flag operation/misadventure which if tried shall have serious consequences for regional peace.Pak Armed Forces are fully prepared to respond to any aggression/misadventure regardless of cost," he said in another tweet," he said.


