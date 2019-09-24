Pak Army warns Indian military against irresponsible statements

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Rawalpindi: The Pakistan Army on Tuesday once again warned India against any misadventure which it said would elicit a tit-for-tat response from Pakistan regardless of cost.
"Irresponsible statements by Indian military commanders particularly about AJ&K are expression of their frustration due to their failure to handle situation in IOJ&K ," Major General Asif Ghafoor, the Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Twitter.
He said such statements are attempts to divert world’s attention from Indian state terrorism and siege of IOJ&K.
"Accusations of infiltration/presence of alleged terrorists camps are pretext for a false flag operation/misadventure which if tried shall have serious consequences for regional peace.Pak Armed Forces are fully prepared to respond to any aggression/misadventure regardless of cost," he said in another tweet," he said.
