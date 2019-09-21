Pakistan announce squad for ODI series against Sri Lanka

Pakistan Head Coach and Chief Selector, Misbah-ul-Haq, has named a 16-member squad for three ODIs against Sri Lanka that would be played from 27 September to 2 October in Karachi.

Abid Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Usman Shinwari and Mohammad Hasnain have earned recalls.

Hasan Ali misses out his place in the side due to a back spasm. He will undergo rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore.

The squad for the three T20Is against Sri Lanka in Lahore will be announced during the one-day series. Until then, the other players in the probables camp will continue to train at the NCA.

Misbah-ul-Haq said after thorough discussions with the members of the selection committee and meticulous planning, he feels "we have put together the best possible squad".

“These are the only 50-over matches we have this season and we want to make their optimum use. Over the course of my cricketing career, I have realised there are no easy games and there are no easy opponents in cricket.

But, a season-opening series is crucial for setting the tone. It is extremely important that we produce solid performances and have favourable results. It will build the confidence of our players and help in carrying the momentum Down Under

The five boys, who have been recalled, were straightforward selections. Iftikhar Ahmed is a batsman who can also bowl off-spin, providing the captain with necessary bowling depth as Sri Lanka boasts a few left-handers in their ranks. Mohammad Nawaz has been performing well in domestic matches. Despite their strong performances, Moahmmad Rizwan, Usman Shinwari and Abid Ali were unlucky to miss out the World Cup squad.

ODI Squad:



1. Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain)

2. Babar Azam (vice-captain)

3. Abid Ali

4. Asif Ali

5. Fakhar Zaman

6. Haris Sohail

7. Iftikhar Ahmed

8. Imad Wasim

9. Imam-ul-Haq

10. Mohammad Amir

11. Mohammad Hasnain

12. Mohammad Nawaz

13. Mohammad Rizwan

14. Shadab Khan

15. Usman Shinwari

16. Wahab Riaz

Series schedule:

27 Sep – 1st ODI, National Stadium, Karachi

29 Sep – 2nd ODI, National Stadium, Karachi

2 Oct – 3rd ODI, National Stadium, Karachi

5 Oct – 1st T20I, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

7 Oct – 2nd T20I, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

9 Oct – 3rd T20I, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore