Trump to meet PM Imran on Monday

Washington: US President Donald Trump is due to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday (September 23) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (September 24).



Quoting a US Administration Official, Indian media reported that the meetings with the Pakistani and Indian premiers would take place in New York on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.

“The president is scheduled to meet with the following leaders. Prime Minister Khan of Pakistan, President (Andrzej Sebastian) Duda of Poland, Prime Minister (Jacinda) Arden of New Zealand, Prime Minister Lee (Hsien Loong) from Singapore, President al Sisi of Egypt and President Moon of S Korea," said the official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The US president would hold bilateral meetings after his address to the UN General Assembly on September 4.