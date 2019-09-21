PM Imran heads to US from Saudi Arabia

MADINA MUNAWARA: Prime Minister Imran Khan flew to New York from Saudi Arabia to attend the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in wee hours on Saturday.

Saudi dignitaries, Pakistan's ambassador to the Kingdom Raja Ali Ejaz and other officials saw him off at Prince Mohammed bin Abdul Aziz International Airport, Madina.

During his week-long visit, the premier will hold several bilateral meetings with his counterparts from various countries and participate in high-level UN summits on climate change, sustainable development, universal health coverage and financing for development.



PM Imran's US visit will be Kashmir-centric, revolving around India's decision to annex the occupied Kashmir and the ongoing human rights abuses in the disputed territory.

Foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is also accompanying him along with other delegates. Khan is slated to address the General Assembly session on September 27. Prior to the UN General Assembly session, he will meet the heads of various states and talk on the Indian government’s violations of human rights in the occupied Kashmir.

In the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the prime minister held separate meetings with Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman. The two sides underlined the deep and multi-faceted quality of the relationship. They reiterated the resolve to further intensify bilateral trade, energy investment and people-to-people contacts.



During his meetings with the Saudi leadership, the prime minister strongly condemned the recent attacks on oil installations in Abqaiq and Khurais and assured Pakistan’s commitment to Saudi Arabia against any threat to its security and territorial integrity.



On Kashmir, Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighted the dire human rights situation in the occupied valley and the grave risks posed to peace and security in the aftermath of India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5.

On Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan performed Umrah in Makkah. The prime minister’s wife Bushra Begum also accompanied him during the holy rituals.



A high-level delegation accompanied the prime minister including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Adviser on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari and other senior officials.