Fri Sep 20, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 20, 2019

PIA operated 46 flights without passengers

Islamabad: The Pakistan International Airlines suffered huge financial losses after dozens of its flights were operated without passengers.

According to an audit report, a copy of which is available with Geo News, as many as 46 flights were operated from the Islamabad Airport in  2016-17 with no passengers boarding the airplanes.

The report reveals that the national flag carrier suffered loss of Rs180 million by operating 46 flights without passengers.

It said 36 flights on Hajj and Umrah routes  were also operated without passengers and no inquiry was initiated despite the administration being informed about the matter. 

The audit report said the issue has been declared a negligent  act in the official documents. 

