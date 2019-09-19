Bilawal Bhutto pays tribute to Murtaza Bhutto ahead of martyrdom anniversary

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid glowing tributes to his uncle Shaheed Murtaza Bhutto on his 23rd martyrdom anniversary which will be observed on Friday.

In his message on the day, the PPP Chairman said that Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto waged a brave struggle against the dictator Zia ul Haq and suffered heavily at the hands of the dictatorial forces. At a very young age his father, former Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was hanged under a conspiracy plot woven by the dictator and a part of judiciary. This ilk continues to operate in different ways against the democratic forces to crush people’s will and real mandate, he stated.

Bilawal further said that Murtaza Bhutto and his younger brother Shahnawaz Bhutto were forced into exile and were hounded where ever they went finally being martyred.

The PPP chairman said that his was the third generation of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s, which also continues to be the target of the remnants of tin-pot dictator Zia under the prolonged conspiracy.

However, those inheriting Bhutto’s legacy won’t be silenced through gallows and guns or the modern ugly tactics and tools. So-called accountability for political engineering and mud-slinging against PPP leadership was the oft-repeated tool but it will fail again, he added.

Bilawal pointed out that Murtaza Bhutto was killed under a “Kill A Bhutto to Get A Bhutto” plot to dislodge people’s government led by his sister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and initiate fabricated cases against former President Asif Ali Zardari.

He said that Murtaza Bhutto will remain in our memories forever as an icon of bravery and democratic struggle adding that PPP would continue democratic and human rights of the people of Pakistan without any fear.