Shahid Afridi demands public hanging of rapists after Kasur incident

In light of the child abuse and murder case in Kasur, former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi on Wednesday urged the state to publically hang rapists to set an example for everyone.

As a reaction to the recent gruesome incident of child abuse and murder in Punjab’s Kasur district, Afridi turned to Twitter saying that now is the time to turn Pakistan into ‘Riyasat-e-Madina’.

The 44-year-old former athlete remarked that it ‘hurts’ to see what is happening in Sindh and Punjab.

Earlier today, protests broke out in Kasur’s Chunian, a day after bodies of three missing children were found.

The protest was held outside the City Chunian police station, where the demonstrators demanded the arrest of those behind the act.

According to police, the body of only one of the three missing minor boys was recovered, while only the remains of the other two were found.

