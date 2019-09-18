close
Wed Sep 18, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 18, 2019

Army chief meets PM Imran

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Sep 18, 2019

Islamabad: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan, according to Geo News.

Matters of national security, the prime minister's upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia and the US and his address to the United Nations General Assembly came under discussion during the meeting between the prime minister and the army chief,  the TV channel reported.

The prime minister is due to visit Saudi Arabia  on September 19 before he  travels to the United States to attend the 74th UN General Assembly session.

The prime minister's foreign visits hold special significance  due to the situation that is emerging in  the Occupied Kashmir since August 5 when  India deprived the Muslim majority region of its autonomy.

The prime minister has pledged to raise the issue at the UNGA  and expose the  Indian government's extremist agenda.

