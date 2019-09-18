Army chief meets PM Imran

Islamabad: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan, according to Geo News.

Matters of national security, the prime minister's upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia and the US and his address to the United Nations General Assembly came under discussion during the meeting between the prime minister and the army chief, the TV channel reported.

The prime minister is due to visit Saudi Arabia on September 19 before he travels to the United States to attend the 74th UN General Assembly session.

The prime minister's foreign visits hold special significance due to the situation that is emerging in the Occupied Kashmir since August 5 when India deprived the Muslim majority region of its autonomy.

The prime minister has pledged to raise the issue at the UNGA and expose the Indian government's extremist agenda.