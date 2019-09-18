close
Wed Sep 18, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 18, 2019

Mufti Taqi Usmani criticises KP govt for withdrawing notification on Abaya

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Sep 18, 2019

Karachi: Renowned Islamic scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani has criticised the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for withdrawing a notification that asked the female school students to   use gown, Abaya or chadar "in order to protect them from any unethical incident"..

He said the instructions were in accordance with the teachings of Holy Quran and worthy of praise. 

"But unfortunately the KPK government has canceled the notification despite the fact that the First Lady also dons Naqab.

In a a statement posted on Twitter, the cleric asked whether the prime minister, who claims to make (Pakistan) a Madina-like state, would take notice of the matter.

