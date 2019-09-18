Mufti Taqi Usmani criticises KP govt for withdrawing notification on Abaya

Karachi: Renowned Islamic scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani has criticised the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for withdrawing a notification that asked the female school students to use gown, Abaya or chadar "in order to protect them from any unethical incident"..

He said the instructions were in accordance with the teachings of Holy Quran and worthy of praise.

"But unfortunately the KPK government has canceled the notification despite the fact that the First Lady also dons Naqab.

In a a statement posted on Twitter, the cleric asked whether the prime minister, who claims to make (Pakistan) a Madina-like state, would take notice of the matter.

