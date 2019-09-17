KP govt withdraws notification on dress code for schoolgirls

PESHAWAR: Hours after the Peshawar district administration made it mandatory for female students of government-run schools to cover themselves up, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has issued directives to withdraw a notification, saying it was issued without government’s consent.



Speaking to a news outlet, Secretary Education Arshad Khan said that the government would rescind the notification on Tuesday (today).

Earlier on Monday, the decision was enforced in Peshawar through a notification issued by District Education Officer Samina Ghani, directing the heads of all government-run schools in the district to instruct their female students to use gown, abaya or chadar "in order to protect them from any unethical incident".



Adviser to KP CM on Education Ziaullah Bangash was reported to have said that the decision had been made keeping in view the traditions and religious values, adding that parents should remove their fears and get their girls educated.