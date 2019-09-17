Russia's Putin quotes Holy Quran in appeal for peace in Yemen

ANKARA: Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for an end to a conflict in Yemen by quoting from the Holy Quran.

According to RT, the Russian strongman was speaking in Turkish capital Ankara alongside President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani when he quoted a verse from Surah al-Imran.

"And remember the favor of Allah upon you – when you were enemies and He brought your hearts together and you became, by His favor, brothers,” the Russian president quoted.

The Russian president’s references to the Holy Quran were noted with approval by both Erdogan and Rouhani, the report said.



Tens of thousands of people have been killed in Yemen’s civil war, and millions face the threat of starvation.



The war in Yemen is an ongoing conflict that began in 2015 between two factions: the Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi led Yemeni government and the Houthi armed movement, along with their supporters and allies.

