Tue Sep 17, 2019
September 17, 2019

Huge power outage hits much of Central America

Tue, Sep 17, 2019

SAN SALVADOR: A power supply line went down in Honduras, hitting it and Nicaragua with a massive blackout Monday, with power cuts reaching El Salvador and Guatemala as well.

"There was an emergency in the Central American Electrical System due to a failure in the 230 kilowatt supply line in Honduras," a statement from electricity operator EOR in El Salvador said.

The issue left almost the entirety of Honduras and Nicaragua without power, EOR said.

Both countries had power restored in several hours, EOR reported, adding that there was no impact in Costa Rica or Panama.

