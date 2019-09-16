Indians join Pakistanis in teaching a lesson to Barkha Dutt over Malala criticism

Netizens from both Pakistan and India were united in telling TV anchor Barkha Dutt that she is completely wrong in criticising Malala Yousufzai over her statement on the situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir.



The Nobel laureate on Saturday had shared stories of three Kashmiri girls who recounted the grave situation in the IoK to her.

“I wanted to hear directly from girls living in Kashmir right now. It took a lot of work from a lot of people to get their stories because of the communications blackout. Kashmiris are cut off from the world and unable to make their voices heard,” she tweeted and narrated their stories.

This upset journalist Barkha Dutt, who tried to compare the situation in IoK with terrorism in Pakistan, only to be schooled by the netizens from both sides of the border.

“Disappointing to see @Malala wade into cliched Pakistan state narrative about #Kashmir when the hard truth is that she can never even return to her own country because she was shot for the rights of girls to go to school,” Dutt said.

Dutt’s tweet prompted a strong reaction from social media users of even her own country.



