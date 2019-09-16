Indian forces detain former Occupied Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah

Indian forces on Monday detained former Occupied Kashmir Farooq Abdullah under the controversial Public Safety Act (PSA).



The former CM, who had been kept under house arrest at his Srinagar residence since the revocation of Article 370 in IoK on August 5 can now be held detained for a period of up to two years without a trial.

According to Indian media, the decision to impose the Public Safety Act on the former CM came on Sunday night.

Farooq Abdullah is currently detained at his residence - now declared as subsidiary jail - by the Indian government and he will continue to stay inside his house only. His son Omar Abdullah is under house arrest too.

Earlier, Kashmiri leader Shah Faesal was also detained under the same black law.

Meanwhile, the Indian Supreme Court is all set to hear petitions against abrogation of provisions of Article 370, validity of imposition of President's rule and media and communication restrictions in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K), today (Monday).