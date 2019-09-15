close
Sun Sep 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
September 15, 2019

Iran dismisses US accusation over Saudi attack as 'meaningless'

World

AFP
Sun, Sep 15, 2019

Tehran: Iran´s foreign ministry on Sunday dismissed as "meaningless" US accusations it was behind drone attacks on Saudi oil installations, suggesting they were a pretext to retaliate against the Islamic republic.

"Such fruitless and blind accusations and remarks are incomprehensible and meaningless," ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi was quoted as saying in a statement.

The allegations over Saturday´s strikes were meant to justify "future actions" against Iran, he added.

Latest News

More From World