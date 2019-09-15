Iran dismisses US accusation over Saudi attack as 'meaningless'

Tehran: Iran´s foreign ministry on Sunday dismissed as "meaningless" US accusations it was behind drone attacks on Saudi oil installations, suggesting they were a pretext to retaliate against the Islamic republic.



"Such fruitless and blind accusations and remarks are incomprehensible and meaningless," ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi was quoted as saying in a statement.

The allegations over Saturday´s strikes were meant to justify "future actions" against Iran, he added.