Three arrested for shaving woman's head in Multan

MULTAN: Multan police on Sunday arrested three suspects for allegedly being involved in shaving the head of a woman after she eloped.

According to police sources, a married woman namely Kausar Mai, wife of Zahoor Ahmed of Jhok Qasaiyan, had allegedly eloped with a man of her choice.

Her family members including her father Habib and her father-in-law Fareed, along with three others, brought her back and shaved her head as punishment.

The punishment was awarded by a panchayat, said sources.

However, the affected woman, in an application submitted to Basti Malook police station, stated that her in-laws used to torture her.

She said she had gone to the market with her mother-in-law Mumtaz Bibi, where the two broke into a quarrel over some issue.

She left her mother-in-law in the market and went to her female friend's house.

However, her father later brought her back home, she added.

She said that her father-in-law Fareed, her father Habib and three others were involved in shaving her head while also giving her death threats.

Police have registered a case under section 337V, 506/B, 354/ 148, 149 and 109. Similarly, police also arrested three persons involved in the case.