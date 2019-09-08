Three arrested for shaving woman's head in Multan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MULTAN: Multan police on Sunday arrested three suspects for allegedly being involved in shaving the head of a woman after she eloped.
According to police sources, a married woman namely Kausar Mai, wife of Zahoor Ahmed of Jhok Qasaiyan, had allegedly eloped with a man of her choice.
Her family members including her father Habib and her father-in-law Fareed, along with three others, brought her back and shaved her head as punishment.
The punishment was awarded by a panchayat, said sources.
However, the affected woman, in an application submitted to Basti Malook police station, stated that her in-laws used to torture her.
She said she had gone to the market with her mother-in-law Mumtaz Bibi, where the two broke into a quarrel over some issue.
She left her mother-in-law in the market and went to her female friend's house.
However, her father later brought her back home, she added.
She said that her father-in-law Fareed, her father Habib and three others were involved in shaving her head while also giving her death threats.
Police have registered a case under section 337V, 506/B, 354/ 148, 149 and 109. Similarly, police also arrested three persons involved in the case.
