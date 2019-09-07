London ‘curfew clock’ campaign bring focus to India’s Kashmir clampdown

LONDON: Kashmiris have launched ‘curfew clock’ campaign in London and New York to highlight the dreadful curfew imposed by Narendra Modi’s government on more than seven million Kashmiris after revoking Article 370.

On Friday night here, seven vans appeared at key London locations carrying illuminated art work highlighting the real situation in Indian occupied Kashmir to inform the world about the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Kashmir as a result of actions of Modi’s government.

With the hashtag of #SaveKashmir highlighted prominently, the London vans are carrying a curfew clock which shows the number of days, hours and minutes since the BJP government slapped dreadful curfew conditions across the occupied Kashmir region. The curfew has now entered its fifth week and the “curfew clock” shows every minute as the clampdown and curfew conditions remain in place. The clock, the blood is dripping to demonstrate the bloodshed and rights violations of Kashmiris by Indian occupation forces.

The banner headline on the vans, written in red, says: “Kashmir under Indian siege, knocking at the world’s conscience”.

Also in New York on Friday, two vehicles appeared before the UN building showing to the world body the number of days for which there has been a curfew in place. The "Indian curfew clock” read that curfew in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmor going on for over five weeks was “a challenge to the world conscience”.



London has seen a large scale activity in support of the people of Kashmir. Arguably, two of the biggest protests in support of Kashmir have held in London, not once but twice in the span of one month. The first protest was held on 16 August and the second on 3rd of September. Both protests saw at least 15 thousand turning out to condemn Indian government’s actions in Kashmir.

In January 2018, a Kashmiri group had launched in London vans and buses “bleeding paradise, let Kashmir choose” publicity campaign on Indian-Held Kashmir to show to Britons and international visitors what the Indian government under Narendra Modi was doing to the oppressed people of Kashmir.

In that campaign, vans carried slogans such as “Bleeding Paradise, where freedom has a price”, "Bleeding paradise, where rape is the weapon”, “Thousands of Kashmiri women have been the victim”, “Save Kashmir, save humanity” and “Over 95 thousand innocent Kashmiri innocents killed”.