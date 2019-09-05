Chinese FM cancels India visit, will come to Pakistan this week

ISLAMABAD: After facing humiliation on all international forums including, United Nations Security Council, European Parliament and OIC , now there is another major setback for India as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has cancelled his scheduled visit to New Delhi in the backdrop of the worst human rights crisis unfolding in Indian occupied Kashmir.



According to Kashmir Media Service, the cancellation of the Chinese Foreign Minister’s visit has also jeopardized the chances of a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, scheduled in October, this year.

“In a development being linked to the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has put off his visit to India. More significantly, he plans to visit Pakistan towards the end of this week,” the news gathering agency said.

Meanwhile, the Chinese top diplomat is expected to visit Islamabad soon during which he would hold talks with Pakistani leadership on various issues.