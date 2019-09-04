Pakistan, India hold talks on Kartarpur Corridor

Lahore: Pakistan and India on Wednesday held third round of talks on the Kartarpur Corridor, a proposed border corridor between the two countries connecting the Sikh shrines of Dera Baba Nanak Sahib and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur.

The meeting between the delegations from both the countries took place at Attari.

Dr Muhammad Faisal, DG South Asia and Spokesman for Pakistan Foreign Office, who led the delegation told media that the meeting took place in a positive atmosphere despite the ongoing crisis in Occupied Kashmir.

He said Pakistan has taken a big initiative and New Delhi also needs to show flexibility.



The spokesman said Pakistan intends to open its side of the corridor in November.

He said media would soon be invited to visit Kartarpur to witness the arrangements made by Pakistan in order to facilitate the Sikh pilgrims.

He said the pilgrims from India would be issued cards at the entry point and they would return to their country the same day.

Dr Faisal said Indian side has been asked to visit Pakistan for the last round of talks on Kartarpur corridor.

A few days ago Prime Minister Imran had addressed a Sikh convention and assured the members of the community that his government would make every effort to facilitate the pilgrims willing to visit shrines in Pakistan.