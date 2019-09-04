close
Wed Sep 04, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 4, 2019

Pakistan, India hold talks on Kartarpur Corridor

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Sep 04, 2019

Lahore: Pakistan and India on Wednesday held third round of talks on the Kartarpur Corridor,  a proposed border corridor between the two countries    connecting the Sikh shrines of Dera Baba Nanak Sahib and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur.

The meeting between the delegations from both the countries took place at  Attari.

Dr Muhammad Faisal, DG South Asia and  Spokesman for Pakistan Foreign Office, who led the delegation told media that the meeting took place in a positive atmosphere despite the ongoing crisis in Occupied Kashmir.

Dr Faisal speaks to media before leaving for talks on Kartarpur Corridor.

He said Pakistan has  taken a big initiative and New Delhi also needs to show flexibility.

The spokesman said   Pakistan  intends to open its side of the corridor in November.

He said media would soon be  invited to  visit  Kartarpur to   witness the arrangements made by Pakistan in order to facilitate the Sikh pilgrims.

He said the pilgrims from India would be issued cards  at the entry point and they would return to their country the same day.

Dr Faisal said Indian side has been asked to visit Pakistan for  the last round of talks on Kartarpur corridor.

A few days ago Prime Minister Imran had  addressed a Sikh convention and assured  the members of the community that his government would make every effort to facilitate the pilgrims willing to visit shrines in Pakistan.

