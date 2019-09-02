Sony Xperia 2 leaked specs confirm triple camera, 21:9 ratio Cinema Wide display

Sony Mobile has caused havoc in the tech industry as a device leaked merely days prior to the IFA in September where the company usually announces a flagship smartphone.

The leaked images of the Sony device, which as of now, is being unofficially speculated to be called Xperia 2, Xperia 1s, Xperia 1v, Xperia 1r and Xperia PF62, come afloat shedding light on specifications and the overall outlook of the phone.

As per a report by WinFuture, the device will come with 6.1-inch screen with a 4K to Full HD+ resolution, while also being supported by both HDR and AMOLED panel.

Moreover, the viral photos of the Sony device also boast of a triple rear camera with three 12-megapixel sensors as well as a fingerprint sensor and a 21:9 aspect ratio Cinema Wide display.

Xperia 2 is also expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, paired with 6GB RAM as well as 128GB internal storage.

The body of the device, the report revealed, would be made of glass and metal while consumers will be given choices of red, blue and black.