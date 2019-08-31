Kristen Stewart makes dazzling appearance at 2019 Venice Film Festival

Hollywood actress Kristen Stewart looked dazzling with her spell-bounding appearance at the 2019 Venice Film Festival where she channeled her indie roots with film 'Seberg'.



The movie's world premiere, that took place on Friday, had a stunning Kristen Stewart making a grand appearance with her fuchsia lace bustier dress from Chanel's Fall-Winter 2019/20 Haute Couture collection.

The ethereal dress was paired with a matching bolero jacket and Kristen sported dramatic red cat-eyes with blush lips.

Her cropped hairdo added major character to the entire ensemble.

'Seberg' is a political thriller directed by 'Una' (2016) fame Benedict Andrews and is based on actress Jean Seberg, who became a target of FBI's surveillance program COINTELPRO due to her supporting the Black Panther Party in the 1960s. Kristen essays the role of Jean in the movie, along with actors Jack O'Connell, Anthony Mackie, Margaret Qualley, Colm Meaney, Zazie Beetz and Vince Vaughn, in lead roles.