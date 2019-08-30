Best drama serials of Mahira Khan you should not miss

Famed Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, who is known far and wide for her commendable performances in popular drama serials, kick-started her journey to stardom as a video jockey in 2016.

The diva’s first appearance as an actor came in Geo TV’s blockbuster hit 'Bol' in 2011, in which she starred opposite Atif Aslam. Mahira later bagged the coveted Lux Award nomination for Best Actress (film) for the movie.

The same year, Mahira also made her TV drama debut in ‘Neeyat’ alongside eminent actors Humayun Saeed, Ahsan Khan and Deepti Gupta.

The starlet’s next TV venture was director Sarmad Khoosat’s renowned drama serial ‘Humsafar’ which took the world by storm. The show garnered massive applause from the audience and critics alike. Mahira played a pivotal role in ‘Humsafar’ as the crowd-favourite Khirad for which she earned the Lux Style Award for Satellite Best TV Actress.

Following are the four best TV dramas of Mahira Khan:

1. Neeyat

Mahira Khan made her magnanimous TV debut in 2011-drama serial ‘Neeyat’. Directed by Mehreen Jabbar, the actress played the role of Ayla in the show.

2. Humsafar

‘Humsafar’ was aired from September 2011 to March 2012. The famed drama was directed by Sarmad Khoosat. Mahira is best known for portraying the role of Khirad Ehsan in ‘Humsafar’ for which she received numerous accolades including Lux Style Award for Best Television Actress.

3. Shehr-e-Zaat

The spiritual romantic drama serial based on Umera Ahmad’s novel aired in 2012. Directed by Sarmad Khoosat, Mahira starred alongside Mikaal Zulfiqar and Mohib Mirza in the lead.

4. Sadqay Tumhare

Mahira Khan’s next TV offering was ‘Sadqay Tumhare’ which aired in 2014. It was a biographical drama serial in which the actress essayed the role of Shano, alongside Samiya Mumtaz and Adnan Malik.



