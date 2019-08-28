Anthems to be played across Pakistan during ‘Kashmir Hour’ on Friday: DG ISPR

Pakistan will express solidarity with the Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK) on Friday, announced Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Wednesday.

The DG ISPR, at a conference pertaining to the Defence Day, discussed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s plans of standing with the Kashmiris on Friday at noon.

He stated that sirens will be blared throughout the country during the ‘Kashmir Hour’ at noon while national anthems of Pakistan and Kashmir will also be played during that time.

He further revealed that a ceremony will also be held on Friday morning for the families of those martyred.

Earlier on Monday, the premier, while discussing the situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir during a nationwide address, had urged Pakistanis to stand with the citizens of the disputed territory on August 30 (Friday) from 12:00 to 12:30PM.